High surf advisory in effect until Thursday morning

A high surf advisory has been issued for the Bay Area until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory went into affect at 9 a.m. New Year's Day with west/northwest facing beaches expected to get the largest waves.

South and southwest facing beaches will get waves that are larger than usual.

Strong rip currents and large and dangerous breaking waves are expected in the region, weather officials said.

Beach visitors are urged to stay way back from the water's edge and always face the water. Waves may run up further onto beaches than usual.

The high surf will subside gradually into Thursday night.