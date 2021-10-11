High winds cause alert in the streets of San Francisco

The high winds have prompted fire danger around the bay, and in San Francisco, emergency officials are on alert for the possibility of downed trees and tree limbs. The city's Recreation and Parks Department shut down parking areas out of an abundance of caution.

There are signs in front of Sigmund Stern Grove Park saying parts of the park are now closed because of the high winds.

Much of the Bay Area is under a high wind advisory, and in San Francisco, that means a heightened risk of downed trees and tree limbs. The city's Department of Emergency Management is on high alert. "Debris in the roadway, and power outages are some of the things we're worried about," said Francis Zamora from the Department of Emergency Management

So, to monitor that the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is keeping an eye on the weather, we have our watch center, we have our 911 dispatch center ready and available to respond."

SEE ALSO: Wind toppled tree brings down power lines, smashes cars near Half Moon Bay

The city is advising people to secure any outdoor belonging on decks or in their back yards. The steady winds and gusty conditions could also potentially knocking out power in regions of the city, so the city is also advising people to have fresh batteries and flashlights available. "If you see a downed tree call 311 we'll get a maintenance crew out there, if you see a downed power line call 911 and we will get the professionals out there to take care of it," said Zamora.

The city's Recreation and Parks Department is also watching the high winds, and has already closed Pine Lake and Vale parking lot in Stern Grove Park. "There's a lot of tall trees there, and we just don't want to take any chances," said Tamara Barak Aparton from San Francisco Recreation and Parks.

The same park that a massive flood following a water main leak in August, the leak washing away the soil around the roots of dozens of eucalyptus trees increasing the danger they would come tumbling down in windy conditions. "The concern really revolves around the number of tall trees in the area and in high winds a tree could go down and we don't want anyone to get hurt," said Barak Aparton.

Advertisement

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management is urging people living in the city to sign up for Alert SF, by texting their zip code to 888-777 so they can get timely alerts about any power outages or wind damage in their area.