High winds damage boats at Santa Cruz harbor

article

About a dozen catamarans at Santa Cruz Harbor were damaged by the wind overnight, officials say.

The Christmas storm pounded the Bay Area, as well as areas along the Northern California coast, leaving tens of thousands without power on Christmas morning.

The Santa Cruz Harbor master confirmed that at around 2 a.m., wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph damaged up to 12 or 13, 16-foot fiberglass catamarans.

The boats were being stored in the parking lot for the winter. They said one of the boats fell on a car in the parking lot. Eight of the catamarans are damaged beyond repair. Four others saw moderate damage.

The harbor master said the owners of the damaged boats will coordinate to bring in equipment to clear the mess on Friday.

Tim, who did not give a last name, spoke on Thursday afternoon after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Santa Cruz County until 1 p.m.

He said one of the catamarans landed on his car. He said a few boats had their masts knocked over in the harbor. He said at 3:22 a.m. he heard the roar of wind like a freight train. "Seconds later, the boat next to me was de-masted." He said he stayed on his boat overnight. "When I came up this morning, I found that two of the catamarans had gone over my car."

He said he's endured a tsunami at the harbor but that this storm was "impressive" in its own right.

KTVU's camera crew saw boats with sails torn.

This is a developing news story.