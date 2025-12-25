Live updates: Bay Area storm brings damaging winds, severe thunderstorm threat

As Santa Claus made his delivery rounds Christmas morning, he encountered scattered thunderstorms that failed to dampen the holiday spirit. However, the Bay Area could see more damaging winds as a storm system continues to move through the region.

Forecasters say those powerful winds will persist through Thursday evening.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

Real-time updates

1:30 p.m. Meteorologist Mark Tamayo said the forecast remains on track, with another disturbance expected to move in late this afternoon and into the evening.

He said the system increases the chance of severe thunderstorms and strong, erratic winds. Flash flooding is also possible, and the tornado threat remains in place.

1:05 p.m. Highway 12 in Sonoma is closed from Watmough Road to Highway 121 due to flooding, according to Caltrans.

There is also a dense fog advisory in effect from the Napa/Solano County lines to Highway 24 in Napa.

1:02 p.m. San Francisco International Airport is on an FAA ground delay due to winds.

12:40 p.m. A tornado warning is in effect for Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Capitola until 1:00 p.m.

Santa Cruz County residents reported wind gusts of 90 to 100 mph around 3 a.m. This photo was taken by KTVU photographer Ian Jones.

11:09 a.m. Mudslides and falling rocks on Moraga Avenue in Piedmont along with downed trees at local parks, according to police.

10:53 a.m. Southbound Highway 101 in San Jose at Yerba Buena Road is closed because of an overturned tanker, according to Caltrans. The estimated time of reopening is 5 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Piedmont police on Thursday responded to downed trees and mudslides on Moraga Avenue.

Wind gusts surpass 90 mph

The storm has already brought intense wind gusts to several peaks overnight. Wind speeds reached 92 mph at North Peak Access Road in northwestern San Mateo County and 90 mph at Gunsight Fire Road in Marin County. Elsewhere, gusts hit 91 mph near Santa Cruz Harbor and 90 mph at Mount Umunhum.

Flood watch in effect

A flood watch remains in effect across the region through Friday evening. Heavy rainfall brings a primary threat of flash flooding and landslides.

Downtown San Francisco recorded 0.74 inches of rain between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. the following day.

Featured article

Risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes

Meteorologists warn of a slight chance of severe thunderstorms through Thursday evening. The most significant concern is a line of showers expected between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday that could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Dangerous coastal conditions

High surf and hazardous marine conditions are expected to persist along the Pacific coast and nearby beaches through Friday.

Mudslides and falling rocks

The Piedmont Police Department said they responded to mudslides and falling rocks on Moraga Avenue as well as downed trees in Piedmont Parks due to the ongoing weather conditions.

Tahoe travel discouraged

In the Sierra, a winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, alongside an avalanche warning until 5 a.m. Friday. Officials strongly discourage travel to the Tahoe area until at least Saturday.

Cooler weather ahead

Once the storm system clears the region, colder temperatures are expected to settle in over the weekend.