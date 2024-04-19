Highland hospital needs help ID'ing Oakland patient

article

The medical team at Wilma Chan Highland Hospital needs the public's help in identifying a patient.

On Monday, the hospital sent out the man's picture, describing him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 217 pounds and appearing to be about 60.

Hospital staff said he was discovered on March 15 near 49th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland.

The patient is stable but is unable to provide his identity or address, the hospital said, adding that they even used the help of a private investigator to figure out who he is.

If you know a missing person who fits this description, please contact Alameda Health System immediately at (510) 437-4773.