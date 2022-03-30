Highland Hospital to be renamed in honor of late Supervisor Wilma Chan

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution to rename Oakland's Highland Hospital after the late Supervisor Wilma Chan.

The hospital will take on the name of "Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus."

James Jackson, CEO of the Alameda Health System, said, "Supervisor Chan championed many of the most important health and safety-net programs in Alameda County including being instrumental in ensuring access to care throughout the Alameda Health System."

Chan, 72, died in November after being struck by a car while out walking her dog Maggie in Alameda.

She suffered a severe head injury and died at Highland Hospital, the very medical facility she had long championed in her political role.

Since her passing, colleagues of late supervisors have lauded her devotion to public service.

"She left a mark on my heart and every time I see her photo in the chambers my heart really, really does flutter," said Richard Valle, a member of the Alameda Co. Board of Supervisors.