Highland Park shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting, confessed to police

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in Highland Park and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

Lake County Judge Theodore Potkonjak denied bond for Crimo, 21, who has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Robert Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears at his bond hearing via video on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Lake County Circuit Court in Waukegan. Crimo is suspected of firing into the crowd at a Fourth of July pa Expand

Police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon said.

The seventh victim of the shooting was identified Wednesday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, of Waukegan

The Highland Park Police Department released Crimo's mugshot Wednesday morning

Robert Crimo III

His next court date is scheduled for July 28.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said he expects to announce dozens of more charges against Crimo in the coming days, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge in an attack he described as "well-orchestrated and carefully planned."

"These are just the first of many charges being filed against Mr. Crimo," Rinehart said. "I want to emphasize that: there will be more charges. We anticipate dozens of more charges centering around each of the victims."

If convicted, Crimo will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Crimo, who was arrested late Monday, used a rifle "similar to an AR-15" to spray more than 70 rounds from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore.

A police officer pulled over Crimo about five miles north of the shooting scene, several hours after police released the man's photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit, officials said.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack or found any indication that he targeted anyone by race, religion or other protected status, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office identified all seven victims who died in the attack as:

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy 37, of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico

Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan

The Associated Press and Fox News contributed to this report