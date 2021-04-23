Highway 1 in Big Sur reopens after 3-month closure

Scenic Highway 1 in Big Sur finally reopened after a three-month closure.

Caltrans crews worked non-stop to repair a 150-foot section of the roadway that crumbled during a storm.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was on hand for the reopening ceremony on Friday to see the finished project.

"We are truly blessed by this coast of dreams and today we are blessed to be back and to see this iconic highway up and operational and back on it's feet, just as this state is getting back on it's feet," the governor said.

Caltrans managed to complete the project two months ahead of schedule and on a budget.

The highway snaking through California's rugged coastal cliffs has been closed since Jan. 28, when heavy rain triggered a landslide that carried a chunk of roadway into the sea. The washout left a huge gap along the picturesque driving route.