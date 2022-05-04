Highway 24, I-680 connector reopens following police activity in Walnut Creek

article

Police activity at the Highway 24 and I-680 interchange in Walnut Creek caused major traffic delays in Contra Costa County on Wednesday.

Eastbound Highway 24 from Lafayette toward Walnut Creek was closed for nearly four hours. Law enforcement responded to a person on the freeway ledge. That person has since been taken into custody officials said.

The freeway reopened at around 6 p.m., but before that, drivers were told, "Use alternate routes," the police said. "Heavy traffic in the area."

Drivers can expect residual delays.

Several off-ramps and nearby streets were closed, but by 6 p.m. those streets reopened, Walnut Creek police said.

The Highway 24 connector to northbound I-680 remained closed as the evening commute got underway. Walnut Creek police assisted California Highway Patrol with this situation.

SkyFOX flew near the interchange and appeared to see a man sitting on a ledge of the freeway. It appeared that law enforcement was negotiating with him. CHP confirmed that man was taken into custody just before 6 p.m.

Traffic started to flow once again after it remained backed up for miles. Drivers tried to get off the freeway on congested surface streets.

