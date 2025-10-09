1 detained after Highway 24 shooting in East Bay
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was detained Thursday afternoon following a shooting on Highway 24 in the East Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shooting reported on eastbound lanes
What we know:
Officers said they received a call around 3:45 p.m. about a shooting on eastbound Highway 24, west of Old Tunnel Road. No injuries were reported.
Officials said it appears that two vehicles were shooting at each other on the highway.
Investigation shuts down highway
What's next:
Authorities said one person was detained in Contra Costa County. All eastbound lanes of the highway were shut down during the investigation, but later reopened just before 6 p.m.
The Source: Information for this story was sourced from the California Highway Patrol.