Highway 37 in Marin County to reopen Monday morning

A two-mile stretch of highway 37 in Marin County, connecting to Sonoma County, will remain closed until at least Monday morning, according to a Caltrans spokesperson.

Crews closed the highway from U.S. 101 to Atherton Avenue Saturday night due to standing water. Caltrans deemed the highway too dangerous to drive through after weeks of rainstorms and rising water from the Novato Creek.

"The Novato Creek overjumped its banks, flooded Highway 37," said Jeff Weiss of Caltrans. "We have pumps put there, six of them, but still, it's a lot of water."

Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it

Signs and cones block off on and on ramps to the highway connectors. According to its website, Caltrans expect the highway to reopen by about 8 a.m. Monday morning, though Weiss says its possible the closures will remain longer than that.

"We're getting ahead of it faster than you might imagine," he said. "But when you're in a low spot, it's really hard to get rid of that water."



The transportation agency suggests drivers take the Richmond-San Rafael bridge to I-80 to connect from Marin to the East Bay and other parts of the North Bay, like Napa or Solano counties.

California storms: National Guard joins search for missing boy swept away in flood