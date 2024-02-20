Highway 84 in Alameda County to remain closed through Friday, amid ongoing storms

article

A collapsed section of Highway 84 in Sunol in Alameda County was expected to remain closed through Friday, as the region continued to be pummeled by severe storms.

On Monday, work crews shut down State Route 84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, in both directions from Old Canyon Road to Main Street.

The ground underneath deteriorated, which caused a portion of the highway to collapse and lead to a road slipout, according to Caltrans.

The agency said more rain could create more problems and that the road closure would be extended through at least Friday, when work crews would then assess the damage to determine if it's safe to re-open the road to one-way traffic control.

"Another storm system is set to impact the region and could bring flooding concerns," Caltrans said,

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes: Interstate 680 to North Mission Boulevard or Interstate 580 to highways 238/880.

For traffic updates, visit 511.org. Motorists can get real-time traffic using the Caltrans QuickMap.