San Francisco under flash flood warning

San Francisco is under a flash flood warning as another atmospheric river moves across the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon after its Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the city. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the city has recorded between 0.2 to 1 inch of rainfall, with totals between 0.5 to 1 inch possible.