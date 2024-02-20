San Francisco under flash flood warning

Flash flood warning in San Francisco
A flash flood warning was issued in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon while other Bay Area counties were put on a flood watch due to intense rain.
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco is under a flash flood warning as another atmospheric river moves across the Bay Area.
The National Weather Service issued the warning for San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon after its Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the city. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.
Off-and-on rain showers – and rainbows – are expected to continue into Tuesday in the Bay Area, as a storm system that brought high winds, power outages and flooding over the long weekend continues to persist.
As of Tuesday, the city has recorded between 0.2 to 1 inch of rainfall, with totals between 0.5 to 1 inch possible.
Thunderstorms, lightning possible with atmospheric river
An atmospheric river moving across the Bay Area could bring thunderstorms and lightening on Tuesday afternoon.