Highway 87 closed all weekend in San Jose for repaving

Highway 87 in San Jose closed Friday between Interstate 280 and Highway 85 to conduct major repairs.

"We understand that there's never a good time to close a major highway, especially here in the heart of downtown San Jose. But we definitely want to get this work done," said Caltrans spokesman Pedro Quintana. "That way, motorists can experience a much smoother ride. So we're just asking motorists again to plan ahead. If you have that doctor's appointment or you have that birthday party this weekend, just plan ahead and make sure you use those detour routes, those detour routes include 101 to 80 state Route 85 and Highway 17."

A similar closure happened last month for the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes of Highway 87 will be closed all weekend and will reopen on Monday morning.