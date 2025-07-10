Expand / Collapse search

Highway shooting on I-680 in Alamo

Published  July 10, 2025 6:34am PDT
ALAMO, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after being injured after a highway shooting in the East Bay.

The shooting was reported on Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. in Alamo on northbound I-680 near Stone Valley Road,

Video shows a California Highway Patrol officer looking at a black Tesla with two flat tires, a broken window, and what looks like bullet holes.

The CHP didn't provide any more information.

The condition of the person shot was not immediately made public. 

