3 hikers found dead on Mt. Baldy

The Brief Three hikers were found dead on Mt. Baldy after a rescue effort was hampered by strong Santa Ana winds, authorities said. Crews responded after a 19-year-old hiker fell about 500 feet near the Devil’s Backbone Trail, but helicopters were unable to land due to high winds. A medic was lowered from a helicopter and pronounced all three dead; their identities and cause of death had not been released as of Tuesday.



Three hikers were found dead on Mt. Baldy after a rescue operation was hampered by strong winds, authorities said.

Rescue efforts hampered by winds

What we know:

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said rescue crews responded Monday after a 19-year-old hiker fell about 500 feet down a slope near the Devil’s Backbone Trail.

His friend and hiking companion traveled to an area with cellphone service and were able to provide GPS coordinates to rescuers.

Featured article

A helicopter crew later spotted the injured hiker and two other people, but strong winds prevented the aircraft from landing. A second attempt to land several hours later was also unsuccessful because of the winds.

A medic was eventually lowered from a helicopter and found all three people dead about 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s department said.

Investigation ongoing

The identities of the hikers had not been released as of Tuesday, and the cause of death was not immediately known. Recovery operations were continuing.

Southern California has been battered by strong Santa Ana winds, with isolated gusts reaching 70 mph in some areas.

The deaths occurred in wilderness near where actor Julian Sands died three years ago. Sands, who starred in "A Room With a View" and "Leaving Las Vegas," was reported missing after setting out on a solo hike in January 2023.

His body was found five months later.