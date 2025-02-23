Hillsborough town hall temporarily closes amid police shooting investigation

The Hillsborough Town Hall will be closed until further notice to assist the town's police department after an officer was shot.

"The Town has decided to cancel the Emergency Preparedness Info Session previously scheduled for the evening of Monday, February 24th. We will look to find an alternative date to reschedule," town hall officials said.

Officials said the closure will provide the police department some space for more personnel.

It's unclear when the town hall will reopen.

The backstory:

A police officer was shot during an ‘ambush-style’ attack Saturday afternoon in the rear parking lot of a police building.

A person of interest was interviewed in South San Francisco, the Hillsborough Police Department said.

Police officials said they believe the department was specifically targeted in the attack.

The shooting prompted a shelter-in-place order in Burlingame.

What you can do:

The Hillsborough Police Department's Investigation Bureau is asking the public to assist in the case.

Those with dash camera footage driving on El Camino Real between Oak Grove and Bellevue Avenue from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. are asked to contact Sgt. Jose Ortiz at (650) 375-7561 or at jortiz@hillsborough.net.