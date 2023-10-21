Hip hop icon E-40 honored Saturday in Vallejo

He is a man with many names: TKA, E-Feezy, Mr. Flamboyant, The Ambassador of the Bay.

But to many in his hometown of Vallejo, he is known as Earl "E-40" Stevens and he is being honored Saturday for his achievements.

The City of Vallejo is honoring the world-famous hip hop icon with several ceremonies and events to pay tribute to him.

E-40 is a music star, entrepreneur and philanthropist and will be given the keys to the city during a mile-long celebration down Magazine Street in Vallejo, which will be renamed E-40 Way.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: T.I., E-40 and Lil Jon attend The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

E-40’s first studio album, Federal, was released 30 years ago, and it launched his career as one of the world's most successful recording artists.

Throughout the years, E-40 has hosted local radio programs and performed with other big names stars including T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon, Too $hort, Nate Dogg, Akon and many, many others.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Rapper E-40 throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the San Francisco Giants game against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on June 09, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He is a regular fixture at Golden State Warriors games, has escorted Nate Diaz, a UFC fighting legend, to the ring ahead of one of his fights, and threw at the opening pitch in June for the San Francisco Giants.

E-40 has always shown his love for the Bay Area over the years and now the love is being officially returned.