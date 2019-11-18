Hissing, loud noises in Crockett after big release of steam

article

A loud noise and hissing sound kept people awake Monday night after steam was released from a cogeneration plant that powers C & H Sugar Factory in Crockett.

Many people as far away as Vallejo and Benicia reported hearing the mysterious noises about 11 p.m. that lasted for about 20 minutes.

According to an official with the Crockett Fire Department, the steam is emanating from the plant due to a pressure release valve. The Crocket Cogeneration plant is at 550 Loring Ave.

Founded in 1996, the gas-powered cogeneration plant sells electricity to Pacific Gas & Electric and steam to the adjacent C&H Sugar Factory, which is used in the sugar refining process.

A pressure release valve goes off when there is a malfunction, but the fire department said there was never a danger to the public.