Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
8
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:40 AM PDT until WED 1:00 AM PDT, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Historic homes in San Jose, San Francisco damaged by fire, rain

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 9:46AM
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

Historic San Jose home burns

In San Jose, investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a house on Phelan Avenue that was built in 1905.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Historic homes in San Jose and San Francisco have been damaged by fire and rain, respectively.

In San Jose, investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a house on Phelan Avenue that was built in 1905.

The fire department's arson unit is leading the investigation, but it's unclear if the fire on Sunday started as an accident or it was intentional.

And in San Francisco, the operators of a well-known landmark are blaming the recent storms for the heavy damage that may close down the historic Trocadero Clubhouse in Stern Grove for good after a massive eucalyptus came crashing down on it over the weekend.

The city has now red-tagged the 130-year-old building. 

Operators of a well-known landmark are blaming the recent storms for the heavy damage that may close down the historic Trocadero Clubhouse in Stern Grove for good after a massive eucalyptus came crashing down on it over the weekend.