Historic homes in San Jose, San Francisco damaged by fire, rain

Historic homes in San Jose and San Francisco have been damaged by fire and rain, respectively.

In San Jose, investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a house on Phelan Avenue that was built in 1905.

The fire department's arson unit is leading the investigation, but it's unclear if the fire on Sunday started as an accident or it was intentional.

And in San Francisco, the operators of a well-known landmark are blaming the recent storms for the heavy damage that may close down the historic Trocadero Clubhouse in Stern Grove for good after a massive eucalyptus came crashing down on it over the weekend.

The city has now red-tagged the 130-year-old building.