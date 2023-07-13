Historic San Francisco Ferry Building turns 125

One of San Francisco's most-loved attractions, the iconic Ferry Building, is celebrating its 125th birthday on Thursday.

The landmark, known for its dramatic architecture, clocktower, waterfront views, and cuisine, attracts both locals and tourists from all over.

To mark its 125th anniversary, the Ferry Building is hosting a "Very Ferry Birthday Party," which is open to the public free of charge. The celebration will feature food, music, and complimentary ferry rides.

The festivity coincides with the historical moment when the first ferry boat docked at the pier in 1898.

Long before the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge were opened, the Ferry Building served as a transportation hub for travelers.

Jane Connor, the building's general manager, said the Ferry Building symbolizes resilience.

"Between the 1906 earthquake, the 1989 earthquake, and even what we’ve gone through in the last three years, it continues to thrive. It’s continued to operate for the last three years," Connor said. "It’s so much about what’s important about the city, the waterfront, the food flavor, traditions, but also about the newness of it that it’s been reinvented in the last 20 years."