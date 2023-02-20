Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
6
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 8:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Historic San Francisco mansion goes up for sale

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 7:22AM
Real Estate
KTVU FOX 2
Image 1 of 6

This home on Pacific Avenue in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood. It was built in 1910 and is on the market for $35 million.

From: KTVU FOX 2

A historic home in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood is hitting the market with a listing price of $35 million.

The Colonial-style mansion on Pacific Avenue was built in 1910 and has had several owners during the past 113 years. 

Among its luxurious amenities is one of the first residential elevators built in San Francisco

It is believed to be the highest-priced property in San Francisco so far this year. 

$35 million San Francisco mansion goes up for sale

A historic home in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood hit the market with an asking price of $35 million. The 1910 mansion includes one of the first residential elevators in the city.