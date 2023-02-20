Image 1 of 6 ▼ This home on Pacific Avenue in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood. It was built in 1910 and is on the market for $35 million. From: KTVU FOX 2

A historic home in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood is hitting the market with a listing price of $35 million.

The Colonial-style mansion on Pacific Avenue was built in 1910 and has had several owners during the past 113 years.

Among its luxurious amenities is one of the first residential elevators built in San Francisco.

It is believed to be the highest-priced property in San Francisco so far this year.