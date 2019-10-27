Expand / Collapse search

Historic Soda Rock Winery engulfed in flames as Kincade fire burns toward Healdsburg

By Michelle Toy
Published 
KTVU FOX 2

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - Soda Rock Winery, a landmark in the Alexander Valley since 1869, was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, as high winds fueled the Kincade Fire, pushing the flames west toward Healdsburg. 

Soda Rock is the original site of the Alexander Valley general store and post office, and was once the central hub of activity for the valley, according to the winery's website. 

Located about 4.3 miles northeast of the city of Healdsburg, the historic building hosted many weddings and special events over the years and is a popular spot for locals and tourists. 

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 93 miles per hour in the Healdsburg hills Sunday morning.

Authorities have ordered at least 90,000 residents to evacuate towns near the massive Kincade wildfire and the state's largest utility announced power shut-offs for an estimated 2.35 million people have begun due to forecasts of severe winds and extreme fire danger.

The growing Kincade Fire has torn through 25,955 acres since it ignited Wednesday night with containment now at 11 percent. 

The wildfire has destroyed 77 structures, 31 of them homes, and damaged 14 structures. 

