History made: Valkyries clinch playoff spot in inaugural season

The Golden State Valkyries made WNBA history Thursday night with a nail-biting win over the Dallas Wings, becoming the first expansion team to clinch a playoff spot in its inaugural season.

The electric crowd inside Chase Center, nicknamed Ballhalla, erupted as the final buzzer sounded.

"It feels amazing to witness," said Michelle Corpus of Walnut Creek.

"Heart rate is intense, just like the atmosphere here in Chase Center. We're going to the playoffs!" said Devin Corpus of Walnut Creek.

Fans said they could feel the energy and the significance of the moment in the air.

"That was off-the-charts energy. That last two and a half minutes, unbelievable with all the girls and how excited they are," said Jamie Smith of San Francisco.

The Valkyries' dramatic win caps off a sensational sellout season, with more than 18,000 fans packing the arena every game.

"Absolutely incredible for us, for our daughters, for the next generation of women in sports. It is such a huge milestone, so awesome," said Ali Bedwell of Walnut Creek.

Fans showed up dressed in violet from hair to toe.

"It's impressive. Everywhere I go wearing the jersey, people are like, 'Oh, they're going to do it.' Yeah, everyone's just psyched. It's history," said Dani Jimenez of San Jose.

"It was so much fun, it was. I'm so happy to be here," said Angie Procter of Rohnert Park. "I mean, we drive a distance to get here, but I'm telling you it's well worth it."

The team’s success has energized longtime basketball fans, especially those who’ve waited decades to see women’s professional hoops return to the Bay.

"We’re rowdy, we’re excited. We’ve been waiting since 1997 to have a WNBA basketball team in the Bay Area," said Holly Doudiet of San Francisco.

"It’s loud. I sometimes cover my ears on how loud it is," added Sasha Trofimova.

"I get chills every time I come here," said Jennifer Mejia of San Francisco. "And to experience it with your family and friends, it’s been so great to be a part of."

Though the Valkyries are officially headed to the postseason, they still have one final regular season home game at Chase Center on Saturday. Fans say the momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The team announced that since Chase Center was booked for the Laver Cup, a prestigious international tennis tournament, the Valkyries' First Round home game will shift to SAP Center in San Jose. For event context, it was booked at Chase Center in 2023, before the Bay Area was awarded a WNBA team.