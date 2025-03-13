Storm eases, but chances of thunderstorms remain

The Brief Hit-and-miss showers are in the forecast for Thursday, giving the Bay Area a slight break from heavy rain. There is a chance of thunderstorms and hail. A heavier storm system returns on Friday.



The heavy rain and winds subsided on Thursday, though there is still a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

Hit-and-miss showers

What we know:

Showers will be sporadic throughout the day before a heavier system moves in Friday. However, it is expected to be milder than Wednesday’s storm.

Winds ripped through the region Wednesday, reaching 61 mph in parts of Concord, 59 mph near San Francisco International Airport, and 55 mph near the Novato Fire Station.

Featured article

On Thursday, conditions were calmer but colder than in previous days, with lightning strikes reported.

The forecast calls for scattered rain, partly cloudy skies, and occasional sunshine. The rain is expected to clear out in the evening before ramping up again Friday morning.