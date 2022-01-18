2 pedestrians killed, 3rd injured in San Jose traffic collision

article

Two pedestrians were killed and a third was injured Tuesday night in San Jose, according to police.

The collision happened at Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Avenue at around 8:24 p.m. Two of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at local hospitals, the third suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police said this incident marks the sixth fatal collision of 2022 and the fourth and fifth pedestrian deaths of the year in San Jose.