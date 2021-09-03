San Jose police investigate deadly hit-and-run

San Jose police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash, the 41st fatal traffic accident of the year.

The crash was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Santa Clara and 10th streets, in downtown San Jose.

First responders said the crash involved three cars and four victims.

One patient was pronounced dead on the scene, two patients were critical and were taken to Valley Medical Center and Regional Medical Center, said Fire Capt. Brian Palodichuk, adding there was a fourth patient that signed out against medical advice.



No other details are being released at this time. Investigators still don't know what caused this crash.