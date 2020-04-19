Hit-and-run driver kills Oakland man crossing street

article

A 55-year-old Oakland man crossing the street was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2600 block of 35th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a collision and learned that the man was in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of 35th and Brookdale avenues when he was struck by a vehicle described as a Mercedes R class MPV traveling northbound that fled the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.