Hit-and-run driver kills unicyclist in San Jose

A man riding on a unicycle fell and was then fatally struck by an oncoming car, San Jose police said.

The man was riding the unicycle Tuesday at about 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kooser Road in the middle of the traffic lane when he fell, police said.

Originally, there were reports that he had been riding a scooter.

The driver fled and there was no description of the person or the car, police said.

San Jose Police Officer Steve Aponte said the unicyclist is the 17th traffic-related death this year.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.