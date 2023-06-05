Hit-and-run driver slams into Wise Sons deli in Oakland

Authorities are actively searching for a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a deli located in Oakland.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Sunday when the driver of an Acura SUV engaged in a high-speed race with another vehicle, resulting in a loss of control.

The SUV collided with a fire hydrant and smashed through the front entrance of Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen, situated at the intersection of Franklin and 17th Streets.

The deli was closed at the time, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

The driver fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The extent of the damage to the building appears to be significant, raising questions about when the deli will be able to resume its operations.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run incident or the whereabouts of the driver to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.