Hit-and-run driver strikes 2 pedestrians at Cupertino park, killing one of them

Deputies launched a homicide investigation into a hit-and-run crash at a Cupertino park Tuesday that left one person dead and another injured, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Rancho San Antonio Park around 12:52 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a driver had struck two pedestrians and took off.

At approximately 1:05 p.m. deputies stopped the vehicle a short distance from the scene and detained the driver.

Emergency personnel transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment. One victim was listed in critical condition and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At 1:50 p.m. the victim in critical condition succumbed to their injuries, deputies said.

As a precautionary measure, the driver was also taken to the hospital where they remain. Deputies say the driver could face murder and other felony charges.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the victims and the suspect knew each other beforehand, but in the early stages of the investigation, there is no indication they did.

At a press conference Tuesday evening, authorities said they believe the victims were hit at two separate areas of the park.

The park was closed for the remainder of the day while investigators worked to find a possible motive.