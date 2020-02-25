Hit-and-run driver who killed 12-year-old in Castro Valley surrenders

The hit-and-run driver who killed a 12-year-old girl in Castro Valley turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Authorities said 24-yr-old Joshua Byrne, of Hayward, walked into a California Highway Patrol Office just after 8 a.m. and surrendered.

The girl later identified as Lana Carlos, was in a crosswalk at Crow Canyon and Manter roads when she was struck and killed on Monday around 3:27 p.m.

Don't forget to download our new and improved KTVU mobile app

According to CHP, Byrne was driving a black Ford-150 truck and initially stopped, looked, but ultimately drove away.

Surveillance video in the neighborhood captured the truck just before Byrne took off.

Carlos was a sixth-grader at Creekside Middle School and was walking with her older sister from school, not far from home, officers said.

Advertisement

She was transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland with major injuries.

Just before 7 p.m., CHP Castro Valley said the little girl had succumbed to her injuries.

"This was just an absolute senseless act," said CHP Officer Gabe Walters. "For some individual to hit somebody, know they hit somebody, watch them in the roadway, and leave a little girl to basically suffer in the roadway by herself. That's just selfish right there."