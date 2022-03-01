Hit and run with injuries reported on I-880 in Hayward

article

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a hit-and-run accident with injuries on Interstate Highway 880 North at the W Tennyson Road onramp in Hayward at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Three lanes are blocked, leaving only the express lane open.

Approximately four to five vehicles are involved and at least one is on fire, CHP said.

Police are currently seeking the occupant of a silver Nissan that fled on foot who is described as dark skinned male wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

CHP is reporting that someone took a video of the man who fled on foot.