Holiday travel is 92% of pre-pandemic levels; SFO no exception

The holiday travel rush brought people to San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night and many were eager to travel after postponing trips and family gatherings during the pandemic.

AAA says the number of people on the move this holiday season is about 92% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

"We're expecting 109 million people to travel. We're talking December 23 to January 2nd so Christmas and New Year's Day," said Sergio Avila a AAA spokesman for Northern California.

The rise in COVID infections from the new omicron variant, however, has officials calling for more caution despite the presence of vaccinations and booster shots this holiday season.

"I wanted to leave before it gets too busy, said Ronnie Kahana, who was traveling back to Israel after visiting her sister's family in California, "I'm going to have to stay in self-quarantine when I get back."

"All the standard procedures we're doing everything we can to be safe," said Alejandra Martinez of Nicaragua who was flying to Nepal.

"I got my vaccine now I'm waiting for my booster," said Don Limin, a San Francisco postal worker heading to the Philippines.

Oakland International Airport says they're expecting nearly 370,000 passengers in the coming week, about three times what they saw last year.

"In California, the amount of people who are going to be flying to their holiday destination is right on par with what we saw in 2019," said Avila.

Masks are still mandatory for everyone on planes, buses, trains, and public transit centers.

"I've been boosted I had my third vaccine so that's my main precaution and I'm going to be wearing a mask the whole way," said Madeline Kaveri of San Francisco.

With the omicron variant prompting a surge in COVID infections, many of the travelers are opting for road trips.

"About 90% of those are planning to do so in a car," said Avila.

That's despite the higher gas prices to get to those family gatherings.

"Round trip, before I could get $120 bucks, now it's $150-160 in gas so not as easy making that trip," said Bobby Wysinger, who was traveling to the Bay Area from Fresno.

AAA says the heaviest traffic is expected to be Thursday between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as people leave work on the I-80 northbound corridor and I-580 to San Pablo Dam Road.

Jana Katsuyama is a reporter for KTVU. Email Jana at jana.katsuyama@fox.com and follow her on Twitter @JanaKTVU or Facebook @NewsJana or ktvu.com.



Advertisement



