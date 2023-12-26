Holiday travelers feel lull between Christmas and New Year's

The holiday travel season is in full swing with some returning home or traveling out to see family in time for New Year’s celebrations. Overall, travelers in the skies or on the roads can take advantage of the lull between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

A spokesperson for San Francisco International Airport said there are 61,000 passengers flying in and out. Flight Aware showed over 130 delays, though not significant.

One traveler from Mongolia, Aldar Munkh, said his bags were delayed for three days during his layover in San Francisco.

"I finally got my luggage today so i can get to my next destination," he said.

Others, like Scott and Kara Burrell from Dublin, said it’s smooth sailing. "So far, so good!"

The SFO Spokesperson said it’s not expected to pick up again until Thursday when they have 74,000 travelers.

Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas, mostly due to dense fog in Chicago.

One family at San Jose Mineta Airport said they had a hard time getting to Dallas due to the disruption in service. Flight Aware reported more than 60 delays, but an airport spokesperson said they were all less than a minute.

However, a spokesperson at Oakland International Airport, a major Southwest carrier, said they did not see the impact. On Tuesday, FlightAware showed the airport dealt with more than 50 delays, most of which were Southwest.

An airport spokesperson said they have 4% more travelers than last year, at about half a million between December 15 and New Year’s Day.

For those taking to the roadways, gas prices are up in California, averaging $4.62 a gallon, reaching up to $4.80 in San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma counties. Santa Clara and Solano counties are below the state average.

Nationally, rates are down at about $3.13, according to AAA. The company sai the best time to drive this week is in the morning, before noon.