Holiday tree lighting ceremony held in San Francisco Union Square

It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but in San Francisco there was a "three, two, one" countdown in Union Square to light the Macy's Holiday Tree.

Mayor London Breed and other city officials attended the ceremony on Wednesday. The city's historic streetcars are also being decorated for the holiday.

This marks the 33rd year that the giant Christmas Tree has graced Union Square. Mayor Breed said the city is ready for a vibrant holiday season after some tough times.

"San Francisco has lived through some challenging times and in fact, when we go through the challenges, we come back, usually stronger than ever before.

Another popular downtown attraction returns at the end of next week. Adoptable cats and dogs from the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals will return to the windows at Macy's.