Man sentenced in 1980 killing of Holly Campiglia after DNA match

By Skyler Winston
Published  July 17, 2024 5:01pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
DIXON, Calif. - A man was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the 1980 murder of Holly Campiglia.

Campiglia, a 21-year-old woman from New Jersey, was found dead by two field workers in a cornfield in unincorporated Dixon 44 years ago.

Initially identified as Jane Doe, her identity remained a mystery for more than a decade. It was not until 1992 that the National Missing Persons Unit matched her identity. Still, the case went unsolved.

In late 2021, the Campiglia family asked investigators to re-examine the original evidence and submit it for further DNA analysis. This led to the discovery of male DNA on the evidence, which implicated 76-year-old Herman Lee Hobbs in the case.

Hobbs was already serving prison sentences for rape and murder when he was linked to Campiglia's murder.