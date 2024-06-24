Holy guacamole! Truck with 8 tons of avocados overturns in San Mateo

Holy guacamole! A box truck carrying 16,000 pounds of avocados overturned early Monday morning on a highway in San Mateo.

California Highway Patrol Officer Keith O'Rourke said the truck was involved with two other vehicles about 3:40 a.m. on northbound US Highway 101 at the Third Avenue offramp.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but it caused the box truck to flip over on its side.

CHP officers helped unload the boxed avocados from the scene.

"I've never done this by hand before," O'Rourke said.

He said no one was transported to the hospital and all the drivers remained at the scene and cooperated.

A box truck carrying 16,000 pounds of avocados spilled in San Mateo. June 24, 2024. Photo: AIO Filmz