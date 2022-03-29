Home collapses in Fairfax after Monday rainstorm

Investigators said rain was likely the cause of a home collapse in Fairfax early Tuesday morning.

The home on Pine Drive, near the Cascade Canyon Preserve, gave way just before 4:00 a.m., officials said.

Neighbors said they noticed the rain from Monday caused the soil to get loose, and the foundation of the house started to shift. The homeowners were not at the house at the time of the collapse, and said the home is currently under construction.

"Fortunately the neighbors heard the collapse, and they said it sounded like thunder coming down," said Battalion Chief Gavin Illingworth of the Ross Valley Fire Department. "They have been in contact with the homeowners."

Utility crews were called out to secure powerlines in the neighborhood. Authorities are now waiting for building inspectors to arrive and assess the damage.

A main road in the neighborhood was closed Tuesday as maintenance workers repair the cracks and short up the ground.