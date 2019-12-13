Home invasion robbery suspect in-custody after lengthy standoff atop Fremont building

article

Officers were able to successfully negotiate with man throwing construction tools at them from atop a five-story building under construction on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont, bringing a six-hour standoff to an end, police said.

The man is suspected in an earlier home-invasion, reported at 10:20 a.m. at a house in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Brown Road, according to Fremont police.

The suspect entered home and was there for about 10 minutes before the resident realized he was there, said Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques.

When the resident confronted him, he struck her and fled with some items from the home, Bosques said. Neighbors, who heard her yell and saw the suspect running away, called 911.

Police responded and a detective spotted the suspect running into the five-story building around 11:30 a.m.

When it was determined he was on the roof, police sent an emergency medical team. Officers talked with the man, brought him the cigarretes and food he had requested, and eventually got him to safely surrender.

"Public safety is always our top priority," said Sgt. Ricardo Cortes. "We made a strategic decision to take our time, de-escalate the situation— communicate in order to come to a peaceful resolution."

Multiple drones were deployed to help officers on the ground see what the suspect was up to.

The man wasn't armed, but he threw various items down to the ground like a fire extinguisher, hammers, and at least one screw driver.

Sgt. Cortes said the man was "basically hitting the roadway" and that the perimeter was secure.

The resident in the reported burglary was injured when she was hit, but didn't require hospitalization, Bosques said. No other injuries were reported.

KTVU's Amber Lee contributed to this report.