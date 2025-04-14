Homeless SLO resident wins $1 million on Lottery scratcher

article

The Brief A San Luis Obispo man reportedly won $1 million on a scratcher. The man, who has not been identified, has reportedly been living on the streets in the area. The odds of winning were 1 in 2,047,423.



A San Luis Obispo man reportedly won a $1 million prize on a scratcher last week.

The business that sold the winning ticket, Sandy's Deli-Liquor, located at 586 Higuera St., announced via Instagram that it had sold a Triple Red 777 scratcher to a "loyal customer" on Friday.

"Big congrats to our loyal customer on his $1 million jackpot-winning scratch ticket at Sandy's," the post's caption read.

The winner, who has not been identified, had reportedly been living on the streets in the area.

According to the California State Lottery, the odds of winning a $1 million prize on a Triple Red 777 scratcher are 1 in 2,047,423.

The California Lottery has not yet confirmed the win — the process usually takes six to eight weeks, though it could be longer if there are unusual circumstances.

The owner of a nearby business, Thrifty Beaches, congratulated the winner in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"My friend here just won $1 million in the lottery in SLO," Adam Kemp, Thrifty Beaches' owner, said in the video, panning the camera to a man holding a page showing the winning ticket.

The man responds by saying, "I just can't wait to get off the streets."