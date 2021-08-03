Homeowner shoots and kills man who tried to break into his Pleasant Hill home, police say

Pleasant Hill police say a homeowner shot and killed a man who tried to break into his home on Tuesday.

Police said they received several calls just before 6 p.m. Tuesday about a man acting erratically in the area of Shadow Mountain Court near Camelback Road. Callers said the suspect vandalized parked cars and was trying to enter homes in the area.

Officers arrived to the scene and heard several gunshots. They said the suspect was found suffering a gunshot wound in a home's living room. He was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek where he later died.

Police said people involved and witnesses are cooperating with the investigation. Police and the coroner's office may provide further information as the investigation continues.