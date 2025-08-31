Homes scorched in San Leandro fire

article

Two homes were damaged by a fire in San Leandro on Sunday morning.

Alameda County Fire Department crews were sent about 10:55 a.m. to the 2200 block of Upland Road on reports of a house fire, according to a department statement.

Firefighters learned at the scene that the fire had started outside the two homes before extending into the structures’ attics.

PG&E shut off the power to the homes as fire crews worked for several hours to eventually douse the flames.

The Alameda County Fire Department reported no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.