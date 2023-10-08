Homes spared in grass fire near Fairfield

Dozens of homes were undamaged after a grass fire near Fairfield scorched 36 acres Saturday afternoon.

The blaze started around 3:00 p.m. Saturday on the 4600 block of Wiley Lane near Airbase Parkway. Photos of the incident show firefighters in between the fire and nearby homes, preventing the grass fire from advancing.

"Fairfield firefighters are assisting Suisun Fire Protection as well as Suisun City Fire with a vegetation fire in the area of Airbase Parkway and Wiley Court. There are no homes threatened in Fairfield and no evacuations in the city off Fairfield at this time. The forward progress of the fire has been stopped, there may be smoke seen in the area for the next few hours," the Fairfield Fire Department said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.