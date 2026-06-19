Homicide charge filed in South Bay car chase that left a woman dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The man suspected of causing two car crashes that left one person dead and three people, including himself, in the hospital has been hit with multiple criminal charges including homicide and reckless driving.
The arrest stems from a June 14 incident in San Jose, in which a car was seen driving at high speed, ignoring traffic lights, driving on the center median and on the wrong side of the road. When police attempted to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop.
Erratic driving
The backstory:
The driver, identified by the San Jose Police Department as 38-year-old Justin Buban, led police on a chase on Highway 880, through the streets of Santa Clara and into San Jose.
The vehicle, a gold Buick, ran a red light and collided with another car at the intersection of Naglee Avenue and Park Avenue, then struck a traffic pole.
The passenger in the Buick was declared dead at the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital. Both occupants of the vehicle that was struck were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Buban is being held in custody at a local hospital.
The charges
What we know:
He is facing the following charges:
- Homicide
- Evading a police officer with disregard
- Evading causing serious bodily injury or death
- Evading a police officer
- Reckless driving
- Two counts of driving under the influence causing bodily injury
Additionally, Buban has prior arrest warrant charges:
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Two counts of driving or taking a vehicle without consent
- Two counts of false personation
- Petty theft
- Evading a police officer
- Resisting a police officer
- Two counts of failure to appear in court
The Source: San Jose Police Department, Prevoius KTVU reporting