Homicide charge filed in South Bay car chase that left a woman dead

The Brief The suspected driver who led police on a chase that ended with a crash that left a woman dead has been hit with multiple criminal charges including homicide. San Jose police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Justin Buban, who at the time of the crash had multiple charges stemming from a prior arrest. Buban is being held in custody at a local hospital, where he is being treated for injuries that occurred as a result of the crash.



The man suspected of causing two car crashes that left one person dead and three people, including himself, in the hospital has been hit with multiple criminal charges including homicide and reckless driving.

The arrest stems from a June 14 incident in San Jose, in which a car was seen driving at high speed, ignoring traffic lights, driving on the center median and on the wrong side of the road. When police attempted to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop.

Erratic driving

The backstory:

The driver, identified by the San Jose Police Department as 38-year-old Justin Buban, led police on a chase on Highway 880, through the streets of Santa Clara and into San Jose.

The vehicle, a gold Buick, ran a red light and collided with another car at the intersection of Naglee Avenue and Park Avenue, then struck a traffic pole.

The passenger in the Buick was declared dead at the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital. Both occupants of the vehicle that was struck were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Buban is being held in custody at a local hospital.

The charges

What we know:

He is facing the following charges:

Homicide

Evading a police officer with disregard

Evading causing serious bodily injury or death

Evading a police officer

Reckless driving

Two counts of driving under the influence causing bodily injury

Additionally, Buban has prior arrest warrant charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Two counts of driving or taking a vehicle without consent

Two counts of false personation

Petty theft

Evading a police officer

Resisting a police officer

Two counts of failure to appear in court