Homicide investigation: Human remains found in San Bruno ID'd as Vallejo man

article

The human remains found in a construction bag last month by a city public works crew in San Bruno have been identified. Police said Tuesday they are now investigating the case as a homicide.

37-year-old Dustin Earle Schneider of Vallejo has been identified by San Mateo County coroner's office as the victim. San Bruno police are in the early stages of their investigation and are working with San Mateo County district attorney's office inspectors.

Schneider's body was found when the workers stumbled upon a bag emitting a foul odor on July 21.

Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Tips and information can be left anonymously.