Homicide investigation underway in Livermore

A homicide investigation is underway in the city of Livermore.

Alameda County sheriff's deputies responded to the 9200 block of Tesla Road in rural Livermore around 2:22 p.m. Sunday after a call that a man had shot and killed a female family member.

The caller was the suspect, a 38 year old man, who confessed to the crime. The suspect also said he intended to take his own life.

Deputues arrived on scene and located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound near the front door of the residence.

The male suspect was seen moving in and out of of the residence. The suspect was believed to be armed and it was believed there were multiple firearms in the home.

After successful negotiations with the man, he emerged around 5:15 p.m. from the home with his hands up and was detained without further incident.

Deputies identified the victim as a 51 year-old woman. Her name is not being released. No other victims were located.

No other details were immediately available.