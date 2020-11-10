Homicide rate rises in San Jose for second consecutive year

San Jose police responded to a 911 call early Tuesday morning that turned out to be the city's latest homicide victim.

The unidentified man was found around 2:30 a.m. near West McKee Road and North Capitol Avenue. He was shot once and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.



But officials said it’s unclear if he was on foot at the time a single shot ended his life or inside a vehicle that was stopped near pumps at a corner gas station.



Detectives closed down surrounding streets, saying the crime scene stretched several blocks to the south.



“During the course of the investigation, there is a scouring for evidence in the general area. As we know, these investigations can be very complicated, and so they will expand the perimeter if they think they can locate some more information and more evidence, to lead them to the conclusion of this investigation,” said Officer Steve Aponte, a spokesman for the San Jose Police Department.



Police officials said the homicide marks the city’s 38th so far this year. The number represents an increase over the past two years. In 2018, there were 27 homicides and 34 for all of 2019. And there is still more than a month and a half left in 2020.



It’s a year that has seen a string of shootings in recent weeks, including five people hit and two killed while holding a street vigil for the victim of a fatal traffic accident.



San Jose police said the public can be their best tool in solving these types of crimes.



“We are looking for more witnesses. If anybody was in the area of the two thousand block of McKee Road last night during that time, we ask that they please come to the SJPD homicide unit,” said Aponte.



Investigators say they’re also checking surveillance cameras from neighboring businesses, apartments, and homes. The Santa Clara County coroner will release the victim’s identity once his family has been notified.