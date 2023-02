article

A woman found dead in a marsh in Vallejo last month has been identified.

The woman was 41-year-old Dayna Jones of Richmond.

Jones was discovered on Jan. 18 in a marsh near the area of Wilson and Farragut streets.

Investigators said Jones was the victim of a homicide and the case is still open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vallejo police detectives at (707) 648-5425 or (707) 648-4280.