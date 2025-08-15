Hot-chicken Angry Chickz fans line up in Fremont

Angry Chickz in Fremont on Friday held its grand opening with people camped outside to devour the chain's Nashville-style hot chicken.

The restaurant is located on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Paseo Padre Parkway.

The chain is known for its Nashville-style hot chicken with generous portions and a commitment to delivering "heat and hospitality" in every meal.

Fremont marks Angry Chickz's sixth location in the Bay Area and the 31st store nationwide.

Elena Banda was one of the several dozens of people in line early Friday morning.

She said she's thrilled there is now an Angry Chickz in Fremont, where she lives, so that she doesn't have to drive to San Jose, which is "hekka far out."

Everyone who was in line before 11 a.m. was entered in a raffle to win free Angry Chickz for a year. Five winners will be selected.

Customers line up early outside a new Angry Chickz in Fremont. Aug. 15, 2025





